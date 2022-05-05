Have you seen this man?; Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect remains at large

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- Investigators have released a surveillance camera photo of a man who walked into a Santa Rosa bank, threatened a teller and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Santa Rosa police said officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Once on the scene, the officers learned that an unknown adult male walked into the bank, passed a teller a threatening note demanding money and then fled with the cash northbound on Cleveland Avenue.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Santa Rosa Police

The suspect was described as a white male adult in his 30's, average build with "bright blue eyes". He was wearing navy blue hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat and a multi-colored facial covering.



Santa Rosa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. You can also provide information by contacting the SRPD Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible.

