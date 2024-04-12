Hate crime charges filed against suspected San Francisco mosque vandal

A man suspected of vandalizing a mosque in San Francisco last week has been charged with felony vandalism and a hate crime, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect, 35-year-old Robert Gray, allegedly used his skateboard to break several windows on April 4 at the Masjid Al-Tawheed mosque in the 1200 block of Sutter Street, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday evening, Gray reportedly returned to the mosque, where leaders were able to keep him talking until police arrived to arrest him at about 8 p.m., according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"We are relieved that an arrest has been made in these distressing incidents. It's important for our community to see tangible actions being taken to protect our places of worship, where everyone has the right to feel safe and secure," CAIR-San Francisco Bay Area Executive Director Zahra Billoo.

Gray is set to be arraigned Friday in Department 10 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice.

He faces six years in state prison if convicted of all charges and the hate crime allegation.