Hate crime allegations filed in San Francisco Dolores Park confrontation

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 60-year-old man has been charged with making racist threats as he chased a woman through San Francisco's Dolores Park, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said John Killops has been in custody since his arrest on February 19.

He will be formally arraigned on the charges -- making criminal threats with an allegation of it being a hate crime -- on Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors say they will ask the judge to deny Killops bail because he presents a threat to the community.

If convicted Killops faces six years in state prison.

"Unfortunately, there are people in San Francisco who harbor hate and animus towards others because of the color of their skin or who they are," Jenkins said in a news release. "No one should face threats, violence, or discrimination because of who they are period. Hate crimes have been a constant threat against a variety of communities in San Francisco, and we shall seek justice in this case.

Although, charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.