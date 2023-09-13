Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces last additions to 2023 line-up

SAN FRANCISCO -- The world-famous Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival announced its final round of performers for the 2023 edition on Tuesday including soul legend Bettye LaVette, Texas songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore and more.

The last additions to the line-up also featured such regular HSB attractions as Buddy Miller (whose annual "Cavalcade of Stars" will once again take over the Rooster Stage Saturday afternoon), Dry Branch Fire Squad, the Go To Hell Man Band, bluegrass guitar giant Jerry Douglas, UK songwriter Jon Langford and his latest project the Bright Shiners, Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands and Peter Rowan. Other newly announced acts of note include jamband favorites New Monsoon, local psych favorite Vetiver and Oakland Afrobeat specialists Orchestra Gold.

Those artists join previously announced groups at this year's festival including such notables as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Australian indie veterans the Church, X founder John Doe and his Folk Trio, soulful singer Valerie June, blues guitar firebrand Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, local hero Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express, new R&B acts Say She She and Thee Sacred Souls, blues belter Irma Thomas, country great Steve Earle, and desert guitar maestro Bombino.

The free outdoor festival is scheduled to take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Except for when it was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic for two years, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has been held annually in Golden Gate Park at Hellman Hollow, Lindley Meadow and Marx Meadow.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage vendors will be stationed around the park and patrons will be allowed to bring alcohol within festival grounds as long as it's not in glass containers.

While admission is free, attendees will be subject to security screening at the four entry points for the festival at JFK Drive and Transverse Drive, Fulton Street and 30th Avenue, JFK Drive and 36th Avenue and the South Polo Field.

More information can be found at hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.