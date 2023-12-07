On 1st night of Hanukkah, Bay Area Jewish community feels unprecedented anxiety

SAN FRANCISCO — As Hanukkah begins, Jews across the Bay Area are uneasy amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, coupled with rising anti-Semitism.

People poured into San Francisco's Union Square Thursday to kick off the eight-day festival in the 48th annual menorah lighting.

But the celebration came with a different sentiment this year as more people considered their own safety and security attending a public celebration amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas.

For Carolyn Cohen, security weighed heavily on her decision to outwardly celebrate the holiday.

"I'm 65 and it first time I've ever felt afraid to say I'm Jewish," she told CBS News Bay Area as she displayed her menorahs — the traditional candelabra used each night of Hanukkah.

But unlike previous years, this year she says she thought twice about whether she wanted to shine her menorah through her window and display other decorations to the public.

"Is everything gonna be torn down?" she asked. "That's just a fear."

Cohen explained those concerns have extended to attending pubic Hanukkah celebrations as well, and this year security presence is her top priority.

"There is a fear of is there going to be a shooting even though they're having security, you know, but even more important now, as I said, is to embrace the Judaism and Hanukkah with everything going on," said Cohen.

In the month since the attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7th, the Anti-Defamation League recorded a 402% spike in anti-Semitic incidents across the country. As Hanukkah celebrations begin, so do fears of targeted incidents at public events for the Jewish holiday.

"It makes me feel very sad that you know, in 2023 we can't just be who we are, and be accepted for who we are," Cohen explained.

These sentiments are shared with Jewish households across the country.

"I realized that this year, I didn't feel safe hanging Hanukkah decorations," Adam Kulbersh explained. "And I had to tell a six-year-old child that we couldn't do it. And he was devastated. And I was devastated."

But those feelings sparked an idea for the southern California dad, who instead launched Project Menorah. It's a nationwide campaign to offer Jewish and non-Jewish households a way to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community this holiday season.

"You're in a neighborhood and you're the only Jewish family. Right now you might not feel safe to make a public display of your Judaism. But what if your neighbors make a public display of solidarity with you? By putting one of our printouts or a menorah in their window? You might feel more comfortable letting your light shine too," he explained.

For Cohen, the Festival of Lights has a deeper meaning this year, both for her community and herself.

"It's a miracle that I come to my age with many things that have happened in my life, cancer, spinal injuries and things but yet struggling still but it's supposed to be a miracle that I'm still here," said Cohen. "I'm embracing my Judaism and our beautiful holiday that we are about to start tonight."