Will it rain on Halloween in the Bay Area? What trick-or-treaters can expect.

Halloween trick-or-treaters in the Bay Area will be eyeing the skies Thursday evening as a weather front passes through beginning Wednesday and into Thursday.

The National Weather Service said a cold front brought some preliminary light showers over the North Bay Wednesday morning, but the steadier rainfall will most likely fall over the rest of the Bay Area beginning late Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

Most areas around the bay are expected to see just around a tenth of an inch of rain, except for the North Bay where some elevated terrains could see up to a half-inch of rain the weather service said.

Halloween forecast

By late Halloween morning, the Weather Service says the cold front should be well to the south of the Bay Area, but there will be lingering scattered showers and drizzle into the afternoon.

In its forecast discussion Wednesday, the Weather Service said whatever precipitation remaining by sundown will not put any damper on Halloween activities and trick-or-treaters.

"While drizzly conditions are expected to continue through the evening, particularly for the North Bay, any accumulations will be light and shouldn't impede on any Halloween activities," the discussion said. "This forecaster hopes that most will find any lingering drizzle adds to the spooky ambiance of the day rather than detracting from it."

Temps cool for ghouls

The leading edge of the cold front was already bringing chilly temperatures to the Bay Area Wednesday morning, with some interior locations dropping into the 30s. The below-average temperatures were expected to continue into Thursday with most sites seeing morning lows in the 40s and high temperatures about 5 to 15 degrees below average.

For Halloween night, trick-or-treaters should add a layer to their costumes.

"Temperatures will still be cool, but not overly chilly," said CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Paul Heggen.

Here comes even more rain

Forecasters say more precipitation chances will begin Friday. A second cold front will arrive and is expected to bring widespread rain throughout Northern and Central California through Saturday afternoon. Most sites could see up to half an inch of rain from this system, up to an inch of rain in the North Bay, and exceeding an inch of rain in the North Bay Mountains.

Gusty onshore winds were also expected, the Weather Service said, especially across elevated terrain and gaps and passes where gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Below-average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

The Weather Service said the pattern is expected to shift back to warmer and drier conditions Sunday with the potential for strong offshore wind development, raising some potential fire weather concerns early next week.