Halloween street party returns to S.F. Castro District after lengthy hiatus

SAN FRANCISCO -- Halloween in the Castro is back after a 17-year hiatus. A mass shooting in 2006 was the final straw for organizers to pull the plug on the event.

Sister Romo was outside of Cliff's Variety Store on Friday with a bucket of candy in hand, promoting the return of Halloween in the Castro. Originally, the celebration was more of a children's festival started by the great-great grandfather of Terry Asten Bennett.

"Halloween was always a big part of our lives. The dressing up, the being here and being part of the community," Bennett said.

The event evolved over the years and the Castro became the go-to place to celebrate Halloween. Hundreds of thousands of people would gather, packing Market and Castro streets. It all came to an end in 2006 when a shooter opened fire, wounding nine people.

"2006, That takes the joy out of everything," Bennett said.

An event that was meant to bring people together was shattered by the shooting but there was a series of incidents leading up to 2006.

"It was devastating because it stole something from our community," Bennett added.

After 17 years, the ball started rolling to bring back Halloween to the Castro.

"The world right now is hurting. The whole world. It's a tough time. To have a little moment of levity, celebration and love in a city of love is necessary," said Manny Yuketiel, co-founder of Civic Joy Fund, who helped lead the effort to bring the event back.

"Just because something terrible happened doesn't mean we shouldn't give it another go in a different way," Yuketiel said.

In a major change, the party will now be a daytime event to encourage more families to attend.

"Nobody wanted to go back to that level of insanity. Nobody wanted to be responsible for that level of insanity," Bennett said.

"It just feels right to bring it back home and to make it a safer event this time. That has been the goal to keep our community safe," said Sister Roma with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The streets will no longer be blocked off and many events -- like the costume contest -- will be held indoors. The hope is that that will encourage people to explore and spend money at local businesses.

"We definitely need a reboot and a refresh. It's been a very tough year," Bennett said.

Organizers say there will be increased security. A combination of neighborhood patrols, private security and police officers will be on hand through the weekend.