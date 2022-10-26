Annual costumed 'Hallorager' comes to Eli's Mile High Club

OAKLAND -- Finally Now in it's ninth edition, local psychedelic glam/stoner-metal group Glitter Wizard's annual Hallorager celebration takes over Eli's Mile High Club Saturday night with four bands performing "in costume."

The SF-based glam/stoner/prog band has been bashing out its unique style of over-the-top hard rock for over a decade. Originally formed in Santa Cruz before relocating to San Francisco, Glitter Wizard twists together elements of Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Blue Cheer and Black Oak Arkansas with outlandishly Spandex-clad lead singer Wendy Stonehenge working the stage in a high-energy frenzy that recalls Jim "Dandy" Mangrum. The band's enthusiastic fringe-and-leather sporting sidekick "Mercho Man" adds to the onstage entertainment at their live shows.

The group independently released several singles and full-length efforts before putting its third headbanging space-boogie opus Hollow Earth Tour out through Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016. The band released their ambitious follow-up Opera Villains for the Italian-based imprint -- appropriately enough -- on 4-20 to wide acclaim. Having made appearances at a number of festivals here and abroad including Burger Boogaloo, Roadburn, Desert Days and the label's first Bay Area edition of their Heavy Psych Sound Festival two years ago, Glitter Wizard continues to expand their fan base.

Each year on the weekend closest to Halloween, Stonehenge and company partner with show promoter Bad Acid Presents and don a musical costume for their annual Hallorager festivities, dressing up and playing the music of a different classic prog or punk or psych band. Past tribute subjects have included early era Pink Floyd, the Seeds, the Damned, the New York Dolls and Alice Cooper. Last year, the group takes on the classic catalog of '70s hard-rock greats Blue Öyster Cult with an assist from Hot Lunch/Mensclub guitarist Aaron Nudelman.

Hallorager 2022 flyer. Bad Acid Presents

For the 2021 edition that marked the Hallorager's return after a COVID hiatus, organizers pulled out all the stops with additional bands and one-off collaborations performing the songs of '70s rockers Thin Lizzy and Foreigner as well as pioneering NYC punk/new wave group Blondie. In addition to being moved to Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland, this year's collection of acts being celebrated takes a decidedly new wave slant with Glitter Wizard covering Boston power-pop giants the Cars to close out the evening.

South Bay band Juicebumps (who were an early highlight of the recent Noise Pop Block Party in San Francisco's Mission District) perform as the Cure and Oakland baroque pop crew Everyone Is Dirty plays the music of the Pixies with special guest Eric Drew Feldman, a Bay Area luminary who has worked with the Pixies in addition to performing with such groundbreaking greats as Captain Beefheart, Pere Ubu, the Residents, Snakefinger, PJ Harvey and dEUS. Opening act Womanowar features members of Psychic Hit, Vorlust, Molten and Black Sabbath tribute band Bobb Saggath playing the over-the-top anthems of Long Island metal warriors Manowar. DJ Shrimp Ripper provides music between live acts

Hallorager IX with Glitter Wizard

Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. $15 in costume, $17 without

Eli's Mile High Club