Halloween festivities return to San Francisco's Castro District this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A historic comeback in San Francisco's Castro District this weekend as Halloween festivities officially return to the neighborhood for the first time in 17 years.

The Castro was teeming with excitement at the prospect of the Halloween celebrations that were such an important part of the neighborhood's identity for decades coming back. There have been no official Halloween events in the Castro since the nighttime celebration was marred by a shooting in 2006.

This year's Halloween celebration will be a family affair, with activities starting Saturday at 1 p.m. and going until 9.p.m on Sunday. The Castro Theater will host a Halloween movie marathon on Saturday with discounted $5 admission that will be free for all attendees in costume. That is only one of the attractions.

Castro Halloween flyer Castro Theater

Devlin Shand is the owner of Queer Arts Featured or Queer A.F., a neighborhood art gallery. He says this is a much-needed sweet treat for the Halloween weekend.

"Any opportunity to activate the neighborhood and [it's] an event that has such an historic past," said Shand. "And being able to revitalize it and bring new energy will remind more folks that the Castro is still happening in new different ways."

A total of 45 businesses will be participating with drag shows and storytelling, trick-or-treating at participating businesses, costume contests and a block party.

The historically LGBTQ+ neighborhood was known for this celebration dating back to the 1940's ,but stopped the event previously due to a mass shooting in 2006 and violence.

Manny Yekutiel, the founder of San Francisco nonprofit Civic Joy, is one of the organizers responsible for bringing back Halloween in the Castro.

Although this year will be different than previous more adult celebrations, all are invited for the free event. Donations will also be accepted.