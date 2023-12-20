Woman arrested in stabbing, robbery at Half Moon Bay Safeway

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing someone during a robbery at a Safeway grocery store in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The attack was reported shortly after noon at the Safeway at 70 N. Cabrillo Highway, where a man reported being stabbed twice when he tried to reclaim property that a female suspect stole from his girlfriend, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect fled onto a SamTrans bus but was contacted by deputies shortly afterward and was identified as Amairani Cortes Contreras. She was detained and the allegedly stolen property was recovered and deputies found a knife in her possession, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Cortes Contreras was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.