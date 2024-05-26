Son of Half Moon Bay mayor dies in Highway 1 motorcycle crash

HALF MOON BAY -- The son of Half Moon Bay's mayor was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck on Highway 1 near El Granada.

The motorcyclist was identified by the county coroner's office as Joaquin Dominik Jimenez Alvarado, 28, of Half Moon Bay and Mayor Joaquin Jimenez later confirmed to KTVU-TV that the victim was his son.

A volunteer firefighter was in the area and attempted to conduct emergency CPR on the victim before he succumbed to his injuries, according to Sgt. Philip Hallworth.

The Sheriff's Office major accident investigation team responded to the incident and the investigation remains ongoing. The driver of the pickup truck involved in the collision is cooperating with the investigation and remained at the scene of the crash.

The crash, about 5:45 p.m. at Mirada Road, shut down Highway 1 northbound and southbound for more than four hours, Hallworth said.