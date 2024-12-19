Half Moon Bay man arrested for attempted homicide after brutal assault

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies were able to arrest a suspect for attempted homicide Tuesday evening after a brutal attack that had the badly injured victim running through traffic in El Granada, authorities confirmed.

According to a release issued by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, deputies assigned to the Coastside Patrol Bureau were called to the area of Coronado St. and Obispo Rd. in the census-designated coastal town of El Granada after reports were received of a man running through the streets with apparent injuries. Arriving deputies found the 37-year-old victim who had suffered major injuries to his head and face.

Deputies rendered medical aid and determined he had been assaulted. Paramedics arrived to stabilize the victim and transport him to an area hospital for treatment. Witnesses informed deputies they saw a possible suspect running northbound from the area and provided a description. Authorities set up a perimeter and quickly located the suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Josef A. Holloway.

The suspect was found in possession of corresponding evidence including the weapon deputies believed was used in the attack as well as drugs and paraphernalia. Holloway was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on charges of attempted homicide, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

San Mateo County authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information or witnessed anything leading up to the alleged assault is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4911, the anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700 or email Deputy Kuhl at mkuhl@smcgov.org.