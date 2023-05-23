Watch CBS News
Half Moon Bay High evacuated after bomb threat; Campus being swept

HALF MOON BAY -- The Half Moon Bay High School campus was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in, according to authorities.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KPIX that there were rumors of a potential bomb threat at the school over the past few days. 

While a school resource officer was working with Half Moon Bay High officials to investigate and found the rumor was not credible, at 9:30 a.m. the school received a bomb threat over the phone, the sheriff's office said. 

Out of an abundance of caution, Half Moon Bay High students and staff are being safely evacuated so authorities can conduct a bomb sweep. Parents and guardians are being asked not to come to the school unless notified.

