Half Moon Bay man accused of domestic violence after allegedly hitting partner, breaking her phone

HALF MOON BAY – A Half Moon Bay man was arrested on felony domestic violence and other charges Thursday after deputies said he had attacked his partner multiple times and broke her phone.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to Iris Lane around 7 p.m. following a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect had fled on foot but was eventually located and detained.

According to an investigation, the victim tried to end the relationship with the man a day earlier. The man struck her in the head with his hat, and that the woman continued to have pain 24 hours later.

On Thursday, the man told the victim to drive to a location. During the drive, the man became upset and broke her car stereo, the sheriff's office said.

When the victim and suspect both returned home, deputies said the man took her phone and threw her onto a bed, before pinning her down and yelling at her. After leaving the home briefly, the man returned home and smashed the woman's phone on the concrete.

The victim also reported to deputies prior physical abuse. Deputies arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Luis Gongorachavez.

An emergency protection order for the victim has also been obtained, deputies said.

Gongorachavez is being held at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, robbery, false imprisonment and vandalism.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 (TDD: 1-800-787-3224) and provides free and private help in more than 100 languages.

Additional resources can be found on the California Courts website.