Unlicensed driver arrested for fatally striking cyclist in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY – A 75-year-old man on a bicycle died after being hit by an unlicensed driver in a SUV in Half Moon Bay on Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The bicyclist, identified by the county coroner's office as Wang Jiuxiang, died following the collision reported around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Kelly Avenue.

Deputies arrived and determined that 18-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Miguel Jose Juarez Perez struck Jiuxiang with a 2001 gold GMC Yukon. Juarez Perez stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, and was later booked into jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Richard Deschler at (650) 363-4881 or rdeschler@smcgov.org.