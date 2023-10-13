Watch CBS News
Half Moon Bay man arrested for child sexual assault

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A Half Moon Bay man was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, according to authorities.

Luis Antonio LaraPlancarte, 25, was arrested Wednesday in the 1000 block of Main Street after investigators were able to identify him as the suspect in a March 2023 report about a sexual assault of a minor.

LaraPlancarte was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in suspicion of committing lewd acts upon a child, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into the suspect is ongoing. Those who have relevant information are urged to call Detective N. Pitts at (650) 363-4060 or npitts@smcgov.org. Alternatively, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office can also be contacted through its Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.  

First published on October 13, 2023 / 7:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

