Half Moon Bay man arrested for child sexual assault

A Half Moon Bay man was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, according to authorities.

Luis Antonio LaraPlancarte, 25, was arrested Wednesday in the 1000 block of Main Street after investigators were able to identify him as the suspect in a March 2023 report about a sexual assault of a minor.

LaraPlancarte was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in suspicion of committing lewd acts upon a child, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into the suspect is ongoing. Those who have relevant information are urged to call Detective N. Pitts at (650) 363-4060 or npitts@smcgov.org. Alternatively, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office can also be contacted through its Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.