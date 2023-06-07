70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting young family member decades ago in Half Moon Bay

REDWOOD CITY -- A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child family member repeatedly three decades ago in Half Moon Bay, authorities said Wednesday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Manuel Cortes of San Francisco. The investigation began in June 2022 and involved a child under 14 years old.

The sheriff's office said the sexual assaults happened over a span of three years.

Manuel Cortes San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

After a year-long investigation, sheriff's detectives obtained a no-bail arrest warrant for Cortes and Tuesday, he was arrested in San Francisco, the sheriff's office said.

Cortes was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. The sheriff's office said because the assaults occurred approximately 30 years ago, it is unknown if there are other unidentified victims.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Det. Cousenes at 650-363-4066 RCousenes@smcgov.org or Detective Chong at 650-599-1516 GChong@smcgov.org. Anonymous tips can be given on the sheriff's office tip line at 800-547-2700.