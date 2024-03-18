Woman groped near Half Moon Bay park; sheriff's office adds additional patrols

A woman reported being groped by someone along a trail in Half Moon Bay over the weekend and police are looking for a suspect.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday night at about 7 p.m on a trail just south of Smith Field Park. The woman told police she was walking east on the trail when a man rode past her on a bicycle, got off the bike and grabbed her. The victim said she screamed and the man rode away.

He was described as a Hispanic wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and tall black socks.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident was being investigated and that it would increase patrols in the area. People on the trails were advised to have a heightened awareness of their surroundings and anyone seeing suspicious activity was asked to contact Detective Nicole Pitts at npitts@smcgov.org or 650-363-4060. Anonymous tips can be left at the county's tip line at 800-547-2700.