Gusty winds, lightning strikes fuel rapid growth McKinney Fire in Klamath National Forest

YREKA (CBS SF) -- Gusty winds combined with lightning strikes overnight to fuel the rapid growth of the McKinney Fire raging in Klamath National Forest, forcing Siskiyou County officials to order the evacuation of nearby communities.

The National Park Service said the fire burning in the Oak Knoll Ranger District of the Klamath National Forest, west of the Walker Creek Bridge on the south side of the Klamath River, had grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and had zero containment.

"The McKinney Fire has grown significantly as winds from late evening thunderstorms kept the fire active through the night," park service officials posted on the park Facebook page. "Runs on the north and south sides of the fire occurred. Firefighters were forced to shift from an offensive perimeter control effort to evacuations, point protection and structure defense."

The National Weather Service had issued a Red Flag Warning for the region as the growing army of firefighters were expecting a challenging day along the fire lines.

Remarkable satellite imagery this AM in NorCal/OR. #McKinneyFire exploded last night, generating massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud ~50,000 ft tall (!!). You can see smoke at two different heights: most in troposphere, but some (possibly) injected into stratosphere (!). #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/Ri7IKcsnk8 — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 30, 2022

"Fire managers are expecting a very dynamic day on the fire as predicted weather is expected to be problematic for the firefighters," park officials posted.

Forecasters blamed the tough conditions to cold front that could bring the threat of lightning to the Bay Area by Sunday night.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop mid to late afternoon across western Siskiyou County," the weather service warned. "Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible."

Here are the areas under evacuation orders.

Zone SIS-1236

- All areas NORTH of Meamber Creek Road

- All areas SOUTH of Mill Creek Road

- All areas EAST of Highway 96, Scott River Road

- All areas WEST of Scott Bar Road

Zone 1114

- All areas NORTH of Grider Ridger, China Grade Road

- All areas SOUTH of Highway 96

- All areas EAST of Highway 96, China Grade Road

- All areas WEST of China Grade Road

Zone SIS 1120B

- All areas NORTH Highway 96.

- All areas SOUTH of Forest Service Road 12, 47n66.

- All areas EAST Highway 96 including Horse Creek Road.

- All areas WEST Highway 96, and Forest Service Road 12.

Zone SIS 1010

- All areas NORTH California Highway 96

- All areas SOUTH of Forest Service Road 2015-417

- All areas EAST of Forest Service Road 47n66.

- All areas WEST of Forest Service Road 47n44.

Zone SIS 1013

- All areas SOUTH of Beaver Creek Road.

- All areas EAST of Forest Service Road 40s01

- All areas WEST of Lumgrey Creek Road and Dutch Creek Road.

Zone SIS 3502

- All areas NORTH of Mcadam Creek Road, Hi-You Gulch Road.

- All areas SOUTH of 45n50.

- All areas EAST of Scott Bar Road, Ridge Road.

- All areas WEST of FS Road 45n41.

Zone SIS 3505

- All areas NORTH of Ridge Road.

- All areas SOUTH of FS Road 46n22.

- All areas EAST of Humbug Road.

- All areas WEST of Ridge Road.

Zone SIS 3401

- All areas NORTH of FS Road 46n22.

- All areas SOUTH of Highway 96

- All areas EAST of FS Road 46n22, and Highway 96

- All areas WEST of Humbug Creek Road, and Highway 96.

Zone SIS 1120 & 1123

- All areas SOUTH of the Klamath River from Gottsville to Scott River Road including communities of Klamath River and Walker Road.

Zone SIS-3505.

- This includes Humbug Creek Road, Dowling Gulch, and Schoolhouse Gulch areas.