Guns N' Roses announced as one of Aftershock Festival's 2023 headliners

SACRAMENTO – Rock legends Guns N' Roses have been announced as one of the headliners for this year's Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

Axl Rose, Slash and Co. will be the Sunday, Oct. 8 headliner of the now four-day festival.

@gunsnroses are headlining Aftershock on Sunday, October 8th! 🤘



Passes are on sale now starting at $10 down. Official hotel and festival pass packages are available @ https://t.co/xUtaSaCBCX. Book now to secure the lowest price!



Full lineup coming soon! pic.twitter.com/K0choB629n — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) February 21, 2023

The headliner reveal came at the same time that Guns N' Roses announced a new world tour on Tuesday.

Along with the Guns N' Roses announcement, Aftershock also revealed that hard rock legends Pantera will be part of the festival's lineup.

A full lineup announcement for Aftershock Festival is expected by spring 2023.

Aftershock Festival 2023 is set to happen at Discovery Park from Oct. 5-8.