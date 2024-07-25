Gunmen rob Wells Fargo Bank in Danville, steal from customers inside branch

Danville police are looking for three men who allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded at 12:28 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch at 585 San Ramon Valley Blvd.

Three males entered the bank armed with handguns and demanded items from customers and cash from tellers.

The suspects fled the scene with cash in a gray SUV, which was later recovered in a nearby city. The vehicle has been taken in as evidence.

Police said no injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can contact Sgt. Dan Lynch at (925) 314-3703 or dlynch@danville.ca.gov.