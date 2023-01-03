Gunmen rob Burligame resident after following him home, open fire after being confronted

BURLINGAME -- Police are looking for at least three armed robbers who apparently followed a victim to his Burlingame home to rob him, one of whom opened fire after a relative of the victim came to his aid.

In a press statement Tuesday, Burlingame police said the robbery happened on December 28 at about 11:45 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in the Burlingame Park neighborhood.

The victim told police he had arrived home and parked his vehicle in the driveway when he was approached by three armed males wearing masks. The gunmen led the victim into his apartment, where they robbed him of a large amount of cash, police said.

The three left the scene in a silver, newer model, four-door sedan, possibly an Infiniti. Police did not identify any suspects and the investigation was ongoing.

Police noted such residential robberies are rare and risky, and as such, usually not random. Suspects tend to target homes known to have large amounts of cash on hand or other valuable items.

The department offered the following tips to help prevent residential robbery:

• Avoid keeping large amounts of cash or other valuable commodities in your home (even if they are hidden or

secured in a safe)

• Avoid letting others know about any cash or valuable commodities kept in your home

• Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle and home

• Be alert for subjects following you home

• Do not drive home if you feel you are being followed; instead drive to a crowded public area or a police department, or call 9-1-1

• Keep your doors and windows locked even when home, and do not open your door for strangers

• Well-lit front yards, porches, and security cameras can be a nice deterrent

• Notify the police department immediately if you are the victim of a residential robbery or witness suspicious activity taking place in your neighborhood

• Do not attempt to confront or fight armed suspects other than as a last resort