Gunmen open fire on group outside Santa Rosa residence, wounding two

SANTA ROSA – A pair of gunmen opened fire on a group of people outside a residence in the 900 block of West 8th Street, leaving two with non-life-threatening wounds, Santa Rosa police said Saturday.

Police said they received a phone call about the shooting about 11:45 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

A short time later, police said, they learned that two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital emergency department. Police said they were able to link the wounded to the 8th Street crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police at (707) 543-3590 or online. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.