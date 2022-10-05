Update: Concord police resolved standoff with armed man at Sunvalley Shopping Center

Helicopter footage of police outside Sunvalley Shopping Center during an incident there. KPIX

CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.

Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.

Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.

At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.

Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.