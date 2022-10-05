Watch CBS News
Update: Concord police resolved standoff with armed man at Sunvalley Shopping Center

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.

Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.

Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.

At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.

Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 3:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

