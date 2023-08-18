Gun buyback program launched by Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officials in the South Bay are launching a new gun buyback program to assist in collecting unwanted firearms off the streets and throughout the community.



The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is launching a new Firearms Relinquishment Program beginning Monday. It will be available at the sheriff's headquarters, the South County substation, and the West Valley Division office.



The new program is a method for the sheriff's office to collect unwanted firearms from the community and to prevent the firearms from winding up in unwanted hands.



A Visa gift card is the amount of $50 will be issued for each firearm relinquishment. A maximum of five gift cards will be issued per person. The gift cards will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted.