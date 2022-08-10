Watch CBS News
Environment

Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:59

LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.

Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. 

In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. 

People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.