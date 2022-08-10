Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma

LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.

Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road.

In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours.

#GulchFire - UPDATE - Fire has been contained to approximately 3 acres. Crews will be in the area putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. Use caution when traveling in the area.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/wHkdLcsvZG — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 10, 2022

People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.