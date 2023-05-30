Guilty verdict in horrific San Francisco murder recorded on Zoom

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 63-year-old San Francisco man faces 25 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of the horrific murder of a 79-year-old woman that was partially captured on Zoom.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said prosecutors will be demanding the maximum sentence possible for Min Jian Guan when he is sentenced on June 16.

"This was a horrific and brutal killing," Jenkins said. "While nothing can bring the victim back to her family, I hope that this verdict brings them a sense of closure and justice."

According to prosecutors, Guan beat the 79-year-old woman with a baseball bat and lit her on fire while she was still alive at her home in the 400 block of 16th Avenue in the Richmond District.

The beating was partially captured on Zoom and seen by a witness participating in a virtual class with the victim during the pandemic lockdown.

"The defendant targeted a vulnerable 79-year-old with a campaign of abuse and harassment culminating in her death," said Assistant District Attorney Leigh Frazier.

Guan has been in custody since his arrest on June 17, 2020.