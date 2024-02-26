Sonoma County deputies search for Guerneville musician missing for over a month

GUERNEVILLE -- Authorities in Sonoma County are hoping the public can help them find a man who hasn't been seen in over a month and whose disappearance has raised alarm among his friends and family.

Sky O'Banion, a 50-year-old musician, is a white male, 6 foot 3 inches tall and about 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

O'Banion was last seen by a friend on Jan. 21 in the Guerneville area and was reporting missing on Feb. 8.

O'Banion's sister, Sienna O'Banion, has started a GoFundMe to raise money to hire a private investigator to aid in the search for her brother.

Sienna said her brother was last seen in Guerneville but "we have not had a single sighting of him confirmed since," she wrote on the site. "He is near and dear to many including 2 children, 4 siblings, his girlfriend, and many other friends and relatives."

The family hopes to be able to hire an investigator, but will also use some of the funds as a reward for anyone who has information leading to the location of O'Banion.

"He has experienced some major challenges in this life and if you know him, you know what they are," wrote Sienna. "He also made great strides to overcome them and realize his true nature as an artist and loving human being with great emotional depth. Many of us are distraught at his disappearance and would be grateful to see resources generated in the aid of his return."

As of Sunday night, the GoFundMe had generated $2,600 of a $14,000 goal.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case, or who has seen O'Banion, should please contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (707) 565-2121 or the River Substation at (707) 869-0202 and reference CR SD240208-013.