"Grumpy Cat" twin rescued from Hayward freeway, fostered by CHP officer

A cat resembling the late internet celebrity feline Grumpy Cat was rescued earlier this week from a busy East Bay freeway and is currently being fostered by a California Highway Patrol officer.

The fluffy white cat used up at least one of its nine lives on Tuesday afternoon when it was spotted running in traffic along Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward at about 1:30 p.m.

Grumpy Cat twin rescued by CHP in Hayward. CHP Hayward

"A distressed feline, bearing resemblance to Grumpy Cat, was spotted darting through traffic with no regard for rules of the road!" according to a social media post by the CHP Hayward office.

The CHP rescued the cat and a subsequent check revealed that the female cat has a microchip. When CHP reached out to the listed owner, however, they denied owning the cat, CHP Officer Kylie Musselman said.

Since an owner wasn't found, the cat is currently being cared for by a CHP officer, who reports that it's not at all grumpy.

In fact, "it's a very cute, nice kitty," Musselman said.