Grim details emerge in Pleasanton slaying and subsequent suicide on Highway 580

Police in Pleasanton provided additional information about a tragic domestic violence homicide Thursday that ended with the suspect taking his own life on an East Bay freeway a short time later.

In a release issued Friday afternoon by the Pleasanton Police Department, homicide detectives are actively investigating the muder-suicide that started with the fatal shooting of the female victim in her home. Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, the victim alone at her Pleasanton residence when the suspect -- her estranged boyfriend -- forced entry through the rear of the house and shot her multiple times during a confrontation.

The suspect fled in a vehicle moments before Pleasanton officers arrived and found the woman dead at the scene. The victim's neighbor called in to report the shot fired and was able to provide police with a description of the associated vehicle. A short time later, an unmarked Pleasanton police unit spotted the vehicle as it was approaching I-580 westbound and began following it.

The suspect vehicle later crashed into the center median and came to a stop in the area of I-580 westbound and Miramonte Avenue, leading authorities to halt traffic on I-580 in both directions. Officers attempted to communicate with the suspect, but the driver was unresponsive.

Less lethal munitions and gas were deployed into the vehicle, but the driver did not respond. Officers then approached the vehicle and determined the driver was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police on Friday confirmed the female victim and the suspect have a child in common. The child is now with relatives. The family is asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Given that request, to support of the family during this difficult time, the Pleasanton Police Department is not releasing "the names of the involved parties in accordance with confidentiality laws of domestic violence.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Pleasant Hill police at 925-931-5108.

The department advise anyone experiencing domestic violence abuse to call police at (925) 931-5100 or contact Tri-Valley Haven's 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 1-800-884-8119.