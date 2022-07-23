Raiders fans mourn loss of superfan, Oakland booster Greg 'Griz' Jones

OAKLAND – Greg Jones, a fixture in the Oakland community and a Raiders superfan who fought hard to keep the team in Oakland, died of cancer earlier this week.

Jones, also known as "Godfather Griz", founded the fan organization Forever Oakland. 66th Avenue, nicknamed Mob Alley, right in front of the Oakland Coliseum was Jones' spot. He used to tailgate there for two days before every Oakland Raiders game.

"He says we are not Raiders fans. We are Oakland Raiders," said friend Ray "Dr. Death" Perez.

For Jones, the emphasis was always on Oakland. For years, the Oakland Raiders super fan organized rallies to try to stop the team from leaving.

Greg 'Griz' Jones, a longtime Oakland figure and Raiders superfan, died on July 20, 2022. CBS

"It's never give up, always be a fighter and most importantly, fight for what you believe," Perez told KPIX 5.

"He should always be remembered for always fighting to keep sports alive in Oakland and never backing down to pressure," said friend and fellow Oakland Raiders fan Julie Morton.

When the Raiders left for Las Vegas, he and another group of die-hard fans successfully convinced the City of Oakland to sue the team.

"For the first couple of years, he didn't watch any football. And Griz was a huge football fan. He played football in college," said close friend Chris Leighton.

Leighton said he later turned his passion from football to helping the homeless. On the first Saturday of every month, he and his group would clean up encampments around the coliseum and feed the homeless.

Friends said he had a booming voice and a generous personality.

"We always get the bad rap of Oakland. But he showed the better side, that we are able to do something about it," said close friend Alphonso Guevara.

"At one point in my life, I would've been homeless. And no questions asked, he said, 'Come live with me until you get back on your feet.' Forever will be grateful for that," said Leighton.

Friends said he learned of his esophagus and liver cancer late last year, but didn't tell anyone until recent weeks.

"Very prideful person. Very, very prideful. He just didn't want people to think he was ever weak," said Leighton.

Many old friends visited him in the hospital before he passed away on Wednesday morning. Jones was 52 years old.

Jones' death was acknowledged by the Raiders, who said in a statement, "Griz was a fierce advocate for the City of Oakland and embodied the essence of Raiders tailgating, often starting days prior to each game and welcoming all of Raider Nation to join in the lead up to gamedays.

"Our thoughts are with Griz's family and friends as they go through this challenging time," the team went on to say.

Friends will hold a candlelight vigil to celebrate Jones' life this Sunday. The vigil will be held on 66th Avenue, in front of the Oakland Coliseum, at 6 p.m.