Japanese prog-punk band Green Milk from the Planet Orange headlines Thee Stork

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Reunited experimental Japanese trio Green Milk from the Planet Orange brings it's psychotic mix of progressive rock and punk to the Knockout in San Francisco Friday night, topping a high-powered four band bill.

Formed in 2000 after the demise of brutal grindcore crew No Rest For the Dead by drummer A and guitarist Dead K, Green Milk from the planet Orange (also referred to by the acronym GMFTPO) initially explored a spacey, psychedelic style of extended jazz-rock improvisation that frequently stretched songs well past the 15-minute mark.

An early self-released CD-r would lead to a series of recordings for the experimental Beta-lactum Ring Records, including the band's 2005 opus Concrete City Breakdown that mixed stretches of atmospheric prog-rock noodling with blasts of frenetic punk. The trio built a reputation for delivering high-intensity live performances with a heavy touring schedule that focused on the West Coast of the U.S.

Despite earning a loyal cult following, the band announced it was splitting up in 2008. It would be nearly 10 years before Green Milk would return to the stage, introducing new bass player Damo with a run of concerts in Tokyo late in 2017. The band released its first new album in 14 years entitled THIRD in 2019 and embarked on an extensive U.S. tour to promote the album. While the group was forced back into hibernation during the pandemic, GMFTPO is returning to the States for another extensive West Coast jaunt that stops in Oakland Friday night.

For this show at Thee Stork Club, the band shares the stage with two local acts of note. Led by drummer John Bafus, veteran Sacramento prog-punk freaks Gentlemen Surfer have been making its uncompromising music since 2006 when Bafus started releasing songs under the moniker as a solo project. By 2010, Bafus had brought on collaborators to form a fully functioning band that has released four albums including 2018's Hard Pass and the follow-up EP Point Bag the next year. Oakland-based experimental/electronic jazz-punk crew Nine Dog D--k opens the show.

Green Milk from the Planet Orange

Friday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. $12-$15

Thee Stork