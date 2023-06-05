Watch CBS News
Grass fire at Soledad shooting range burns 500 acres Sunday

SOLEDAD -- A vegetation fire at a shooting range north of Soledad grew to 500 acres by early Sunday evening according to Cal Fire.

Initially reported a little after 4:30 p.m., the fire was burning at the Astoria shooting range on San Vicente Road, north of Soledad.

Cal Fire called a full wildland response, including air support. 

Later reports indicated four tankers were working the incident and crews had the blaze at about 20 percent containment around 7 p.m.

According to KION-TV, Cal Fire estimated the fire could grow to 1,000 acres before crews reach full containment.

