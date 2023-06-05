Grass fire at Soledad shooting range burns 500 acres Sunday
SOLEDAD -- A vegetation fire at a shooting range north of Soledad grew to 500 acres by early Sunday evening according to Cal Fire.
Initially reported a little after 4:30 p.m., the fire was burning at the Astoria shooting range on San Vicente Road, north of Soledad.
Cal Fire called a full wildland response, including air support.
Later reports indicated four tankers were working the incident and crews had the blaze at about 20 percent containment around 7 p.m.
According to KION-TV, Cal Fire estimated the fire could grow to 1,000 acres before crews reach full containment.
