Cal Fire: Illegal firework sparked weekend grass fire on Hwy. 92 on Peninsula

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Cal Fire crews contained a grass fire to a half-acre Saturday night near state Highway 92 at Canada Road.

The cause was determined to be an illegal firework, according to a news release issued early Monday by Cal Fire.

Crews from Cal Fire/San Mateo County Fire and Consolidated Fire responded to the 6 p.m. report of the blaze and, despite dry vegetation in the area, were able to contain it quickly.

Cal Fire Division Chief Rich Sampson reminded the public that fireworks are illegal to purchase, possess and use in San Mateo County.

"Fines can reach $1,000, and those using fireworks, and their guardians can be held liable for any damages connected to the incident," Sampson said.