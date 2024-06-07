Grass fire burns near homes west of Brentwood

A grass fire was burning several acres just west of Brentwood Friday, authorities said.

Cal Fire said the Albers Fire was burning in the area of Albers Court and Deer Valley Road west of Highway 4.

Smoke rises from a grass fire west of Brentwood, June 7, 2024. Alert California/PG&E

The fire was burning close to at least two homes in the area and other structures.

As of 12:13 pm. Cal Fire said forward progress had been stopped after the fire burned 50 acres.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.