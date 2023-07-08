Grass fire breaks out at base of San Bruno Mountain in Brisbane

BRISBANE – A grass fire broke out at the base of San Bruno Mountain in the community of Brisbane on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the fire was first reported around 4 p.m. in the area of 100 West Hill. Multiple agencies, including the North County Fire Authority, San Mateo County Fire and Cal Fire have responded.

Scene of a grass fire burning in Brisbane on the base of San Bruno Mountain on July 7, 2023. PG&E

The fire covered three to four acres, and forward progress was stopped about 4:45 p.m., said Ryan West, the incident commander for Cal Fire. No structures were threatened, he said.

As of about 5 p.m. the North County Fire Authority has announced that forward progress has been stopped.

"Units will be on scene for several hours performing mop up. Please continue to avoid the area," the agency said.