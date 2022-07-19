Grass fire blocks BART service on Antioch yellow line between Concord, Pleasant Hill

CONCORD -- BART service was stopped between Concord and Pleasant Hill Tuesday morning because of a grass fire in the area, the transit agency reported.

The vegetation fire burned in the area of San Miguel Road and H Street, resulting in major delays in service on the Antioch line in the SFO Airport and Antioch directions. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and has since been extinguished,

County Connection was offering a bus bridge between the two stations on lines 11, 14, and 15.

BART said the fire was near the Concord train yard, requiring the agency to drop power in the area which was preventing it from dispatching additional trains from the yard to service the line.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.