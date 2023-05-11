GPS-monitored felon arrested after wild North Bay motorcycle pursuit
/ CBS/Bay City News Service
SAN RAFAEL -- A man out on felony bail, wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor, was apprehended by multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday morning after a wild motorcycle pursuit across two North Bay counties.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, allegedly led Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol, and San Rafael and Healdsburg police on a chase on his motorcycle from Healdsburg to San Rafael.
Around 2:15 a.m., Healdsburg police saw a motorcycle that did not have license plates or registration. When an officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, it sped away. Healdsburg police then gave chase with assistance from Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies.
At the Marin-Sonoma county line, the suspect dropped a backpack on the freeway that allegedly held a loaded firearm and narcotics. The motorcycle continued into San Rafael as the CHP's helicopter hovered overhead to assist.
In downtown San Rafael, the suspect drove his motorcycle north on E Street and into a public parking lot at the Falkirk Cultural Center on Mission Avenue. Once there, he attempted to drive into a wooded open space, where he crashed.
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies released their canine unit and the suspect was apprehended and arrested with minor injuries.
According to San Rafael police, the suspect was known to law enforcement and has two pending felony cases involving firearms possession, narcotics offenses and evading police.
Officers noted that the suspect was wearing a GPS ankle monitor pending his upcoming court dates in Sonoma County.
San Rafael police anticipated that the suspect would be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing drugs while armed, drug sales, felony evading of police, and committing another offense while out on bail.