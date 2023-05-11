GPS-monitored felon arrested after wild North Bay motorcycle pursuit

SAN RAFAEL -- A man out on felony bail, wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor, was apprehended by multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday morning after a wild motorcycle pursuit across two North Bay counties.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, allegedly led Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol, and San Rafael and Healdsburg police on a chase on his motorcycle from Healdsburg to San Rafael.

IT STOPS HERE: Early this morning, San Rafael Police officers assisted the Healdsburg Police Department, Sonoma Sheriff, and the California Highway Patrol with a pursuit of a known felony suspect driving a motorcycle. The suspect crashed his motorcycle near the Falkirk Cultural Center and was apprehended. Around 2:15 AM, the Healdsburg Police observed a motorcycle in their jurisdiction that did not have license plates or registration. When the officer went to stop the motorcycle, it fled at a high rate of speed. Healdsburg police gave chase and was assisted by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At the Marin/Sonoma County line, the suspect dropped a backpack onto the freeway which had a loaded firearm and narcotics inside. The suspect made his way into San Rafael and the pursuit continued with our officers assisting. By this time, the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter began to assist from the air. Eventually, the pursuit entered into downtown San Rafael where the suspect drove his motorcycle northbound on E Street and into the public parking lot at the Falkirk Cultural Center. With no where else to go, the motorcyclist attempted to drive into the wooded open space and crashed. Officers and deputies were able to apprehend the suspect with the aid of a Sonoma County Sheriff’s canine unit. The suspect was known to law enforcement and had two pending felony cases involving firearms possession, narcotics offenses, and evading officers. At the time of this apprehension, officers noticed that he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor imposed by the Sonoma County Courts pending his court date for the felony cases. The suspect will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail for a felon being in possession of a firearm, possessing drugs while armed, drug sales, felony evading officers, and committing another offense while out on felony bail. #SanRafaelPolice #SanRafaelPD #SRPD #HealdsburgPolice #HealdsburgPD #HPD #SonomaCountySheriffsOffice #SonomaSheriff #SCSO #CaliforniaHighwayPatrol #CHP #CHPHelicopter #SuspectArrested #felonyarrest #teamwork #suspectoffthestreet Posted by San Rafael Police Department on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Around 2:15 a.m., Healdsburg police saw a motorcycle that did not have license plates or registration. When an officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, it sped away. Healdsburg police then gave chase with assistance from Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies.

At the Marin-Sonoma county line, the suspect dropped a backpack on the freeway that allegedly held a loaded firearm and narcotics.

The motorcycle continued into San Rafael as the CHP's helicopter hovered overhead to assist.

In downtown San Rafael, the suspect drove his motorcycle north on E Street and into a public parking lot at the Falkirk Cultural Center on Mission Avenue. Once there, he attempted to drive into a wooded open space, where he crashed.

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies released their canine unit and the suspect was apprehended and arrested with minor injuries.

According to San Rafael police, the suspect was known to law enforcement and has two pending felony cases involving firearms possession, narcotics offenses and evading police.

Officers noted that the suspect was wearing a GPS ankle monitor pending his upcoming court dates in Sonoma County.

San Rafael police anticipated that the suspect would be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing drugs while armed, drug sales, felony evading of police, and committing another offense while out on bail.