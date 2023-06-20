Gospel-influenced singer Victory Boyd celebrates Juneteenth with her music

SAN FRANCISCO -- Residents in the Bay Area spent this past weekend celebrating in anticipation of Juneteenth. It's the day which marks our country's second Independence Day, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Many found ways to celebrate, but one local artist used her talents to honor Freedom Day.

Victory Boyd is one of nine siblings in a family full of musicians. She is a Grammy Award winning artist and feels at home whenever she is on stage.

"I just want people to have this experience and catch the revelation," Boyd said.

Boyd was a member of Infinity Song with her siblings before becoming a solo artist with Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation.

Her sound is a fusion of soul, jazz and gospel. She says it's a unique space to be in the musical world.

"For an artist to have the message that I have and to exist in the secular music industry, I feel like I am pioneering it a lot," said Boyd.

Boyd was able to perform in San Francisco during Juneteenth weekend and had a special experience.

"It being Juneteenth weekend and being at a premiere venue in San Francisco, I am humbled and grateful," Boyd said.

She shares that her music also symbolizes and tells the story of what freedom looks and feels like for many people honoring Freedom Day.

"The African-American journey is riddled with bondage and war battlesm even after Juneteenth," said Boyd. "The message of glory hour is that every form of oppression has to answer to the authority of the glory."

Boyd just released her latest album Glory Hour in May. More information about the musician is available on her official website.