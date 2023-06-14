Google gets approval for massive project to build new neighborhood in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Google's plan to build a new neighborhood with homes, offices and parks near its current headquarters in Mountain View has received unanimous approval from city leaders.

On Tuesday, the city council approved the company's North Bayshore Master Plan. The plan covers 153 acres in the area north of Highway 101 along Shoreline Boulevard.

Currently, the area largely consists of offices.

Officials in the Silicon Valley community billed the project at the largest ever proposed development in the city's history.

"This is a historic milestone for Mountain View," Mayor Alison Hicks said in a statement Wednesday.

Artist's rendering of the proposed North Bayshore Master Plan development in Mountain View. Google

Over the next 30 years, the company seeks to build up to 7,000 high-density residential units in the new neighborhood. Fifteen percent of the homes would be affordable units.

The new neighborhood would also have more than 26 acres of public parks and open space, along with a school site.

Google also plans to build up to 3.1 million square feet of office space and up to 288,990 square feet of ground floor commercial space to serve the new neighborhood. More than 500 hotel rooms in two locations would also be built.

"This transformative plan incorporates the development of vibrant neighborhoods, affordable housing options, a variety of public parks and open spaces, and improved bike and pedestrian infrastructure. This week's action demonstrates the Council's commitment to intentional development, reflecting the aspirations and well-being of the community," Hicks went on to say.

According to city officials, Google submitted official plans for the new neighborhood in 2021, which was in the works for at least a decade.

Last year, Mountain View officials approved the company's Middlefield Park plan, which aims to build a mixed-use neighborhood with nearly 2,000 homes in the area of Middlefield Road and Highway 237.

The company is also involved in a massive mixed-use development project in downtown San Jose, but the company is reassessing its construction timeline due to a slowdown in the economy.