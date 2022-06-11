Curry, Wiggins rally Golden State to Game 4 NBA Finals victory

BOSTON (CBS SF) -- Steph Curry shook off an injured foot to score 43 points and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and 16 rebounds Friday night, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 NBA Finals Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics.

The victory ran Golden State's playoff record to 6-0 after a loss and knotted the Finals at 2-2 with Game 5 slated for Monday night in San Francisco.

Curry has been the best player in the Finals, but was even more dazzling in Game 4. That wasn't quite expected after he injured his foot in the Warriors Game 3 loss 48 hours ago.

He hit on 14-of-24 shots including hitting on 7-of-14 from 3-point range. Curry also pulled down 10 rebounds and added 4 assists for good measure.

As the clock counted down, Curry was pumping his fists near center court.

"Steph obviously doesn't show a lot of emotions, but tonight warranted it," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

The Warriors won the third quarter for the fourth game in a row, but not as decisively as they had previously.

Golden State had a 30-24 edge coming out of the break, closing with a 14-7 run to erase a 6-point Boston lead. Curry scored 14 points in the quarter, making four 3-pointers.

This time, it was the fourth quarter that was decisive. With Boston leading by 4 points midway through the fourth quarter, Golden State went on a 16-3 run to close out the win.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but managed just one basket while playing the entire fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Robert Williams III had 12 rebounds for Boston.