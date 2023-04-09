Red-hot Warriors set NBA record for most points scored in a quarter

PORTLAND -- The Golden State Warriors sank a flurry of 12 3-pointers in the first quarter of their season-ending game against the Portland Trailblazers, setting a new NBA record for most points scored in a quarter.

The team passed its own single-quarter scoring mark that the Warriors set earlier this season against the Denver Nuggets.

While Klay Thompson led the way with 17 points in addition to becoming the third player in NBA history to hit 300 3-point shots in a season, both Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry also contributed with 12 and 8 points respectively.

Klay is the third player in NBA history to reach 300 threes in a single season. pic.twitter.com/jQ1ErSZ5s9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 9, 2023

The only other players to hit 300 3s in a single season are Curry (who has accomplished the feat four times) and James Harden. Thompson's 300 threes are the sixth-most ever in a single season.

The team closed out the quarter with a commanding 55-27 lead over the Trailblazers.