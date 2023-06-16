Warriors reportedly hire Mike Dunleavy Jr. as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have reportedly reached a deal with current team executive Mike Dunleavy Jr. to be the new general manager following the departure of Bob Myers.

Dunleavy is the Warriors' vice president of basketball operations. Word of his promotion to general manager was first reported by ESPN.

Myers stepped down as team president and GM after 11 seasons with the team, which won four NBA titles during his tenure.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

According to ESPN, Dunleavy will join executive vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob in larger decision-making roles for the team.

The Warriors drafted Dunleavy third overall in the 2002 NBA Draft and he played five seasons with Golden State and another 10 seasons with five other teams. Myers hired him as a scout 2018 and he has risen in the front office ranks quickly since then

Myers announced he was stepping down on May 30. His contract with the team was set to expire in late June.