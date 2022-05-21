Kevon Looney rallies Golden State to come-from-behind Game 2 win

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Often overlooked amid a roster of all-stars, Golden State's Kevon Looney scored a career playoff high 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to rally the Warriors from a 19-point deficit to a 126-117 Game 2 Western Conference Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Steph Curry added 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds as Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series which now moves to Dallas on Sunday.

After going a frigid 11-of-48 from the 3-point line in a Game 1 loss, Dallas rediscovered its shooting touch and controlled the game in the first half, hitting on 15-of-27 from deep.

Luka Doncic, who scored jut 20 points in Game 1, had 24 points at the break while Jalen Brunson added 20 points as the Mavericks raced to as much as a 19-point lead and took a 72-58 halftime lead.

Fueled by a 12-2 run with Draymond Green on the bench in foul trouble, the Warriors pulled to within 85-83 heading into the fourth quarter.

An Otto Porter 3-pointer gave Golden State its first lead of the game to open the fourth and then the Warriors hit on 15-of-19 shots to pull out the win.

Jordan Poole came off the Warriors bench to score 23 points, Andrew Wiggins added 16 and Klay Thompson 15. Doncic finished with 42 points while Brunson had 31.

The Warriors dominated the paint despite being undersized. They scored 62 points inside and outrebounded Dallas by a 43-30 margin and dished off 33 assists, many of those led to layups.