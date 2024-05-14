Golden State Valkyries WNBA team logo, branding unveiled for Bay Area's expansion team

The San Francisco Bay Area's new WNBA team is called the Golden State Valkyries, a brand identity the team announced on Tuesday.

The Valkyries, the WNBA affiliate of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, will be the first WNBA expansion team since 2008 and will begin play in the 2025 season at Chase Center in San Francisco. The team headquarters will be in Oakland.

The name originated in Norse mythology and refers to fearless warrior women who fly through the air and sea alike and decide which soldiers lived and died in battle.

Some of the features of the Golden State Valkyries brand include:

A violet and black color scheme, with the Valkyries logo in the shape of a V and depicting the Bay Bridge, specifically to tie between the team's headquarters and practice facility in Oakland and the home arena in San Francisco.

The bridge tower in the logo doubles as a sword, frequently depicted with Valkyries in mythology-

The bridge cables in the logo double as Valkyrie wings, and the five triangles formed within the wings represent the five players facing each other on each side of the court.

The 13 lines coming from the top of the sword represent the Valkyries becoming the 13th active team in the WNBA.

We are the Golden State Valkyries



Narrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

"The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now," said Valkyries President Jess Smith in a press statement. "And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay's time to show what's possible with the best fans in the world."

Last week, the team named Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager, overseeing basketball operations, roster construction, team building, and player development. Nyanin was expected to begin her tenure with the team this week and will report to Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob.

The Golden State Valkyries said the team will host a block party at Chase Center's Thrive City on Saturday to celebrate the team's brand identity announcement and incentivize season ticket purchases. The Valkyries say the team has already surpassed 7,500 season ticket deposits for the 2025 inaugural season.

Saturday's block party will feature appearances and performances by artists with Bay Area ties, including E-40, Goapele, Kehlani, Khyenci, Mayzin and P-Lo.

Fans can find out more about ticket purchases and Valkyries merchandise at valkyries.com.