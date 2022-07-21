After 47 years, roller rink fans say farewell to Golden Skate in San Ramon

SAN RAMON – One of the last remaining roller skating rinks in the Bay Area is about to close its doors for good. After 47 years in business, Golden Skate in San Ramon will close at the end of July.

"What makes it so beautiful is just the freedom. You know, you just do what you do, you feel what you feel, and you just go for it," said Richard Humphrey.

He started roller skating as kid in the 1950s and discovered Golden Skate in the 90s, which is where he earned the nickname "Roller Dance Man."

Since then, the music hasn't changed much with popular 90s hip hop and R&B songs blasting through the speakers.

Some people, like Richard, roller dance, others cruise, and a handful hold onto the wall for dear life.

For the seasoned rollers, Golden Skate feels like home.

Patrons enjoying one last skate at Golden Skate in San Ramon on July 20, 2022. The rink is slated to close after 47 years on July 31, 2022. CBS

"The minute I get on the floor to roll, you forget everything that's going on and whatever is bothering you just comes into place," Ginger Mathews told KPIX 5.

Mathews travels around the world to review roller rinks as a hobby, but says her home rink since the 1970s has been Golden Skate.

Hassan Sharifi, the owner, said the decision to close came down to finances. The rink was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely hurt the business. Once they were able to re-open, they've seen with fewer people coming back to skate.

The land where the rink sits will be re-developed into housing.

"This is the last official roller skating rink in the whole entire Bay Area. That's kind of sad because that's what brings us all together," said Humphrey.

"It's hard, so I'll be cool tonight, but like later on, I'll be sad later," said Mathews.

There's still time for one last roll around the rink. There's one more adult skate night next Wednesday, July 27, before the lights go down for good on Sunday, July 31.

The last remaining skating rink in the area is Paradise Skate in Antioch.