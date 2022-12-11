Golden Gate, Yosemite among Google's the most searched scenic spots

The Points Guys on best of 2022 The Points Guys Awards honor best in travel for 2022 05:21

Google this week released its annual "Year in Search" report, which outlined the top queries of 2022 that were made on its search engine. The report listed the top queries across multiple categories, including people, news, TV shows, games and more.

One such category focused on the top scenic spots in the U.S. that were searched for on Google Maps, which included well-known national monuments and natural landscapes. Here's the full list for those seeking to build their 2023 travel itinerary:

10. Glacier Point in Yosemite, Valley, California

Visitors take pictures at Glacier Point with Half Dome as a backdrop on July 1, 2019, in Yosemite Valley, California. Getty Images

Glacier Point is located above Yosemite Valley at an elevation of 7,214 feet, and 3,200 feet above Half Dome Village. According to the Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau, visitors can make a trip to the popular spot by car, bus, or on foot.

9. The Beverly Hills Sign in Beverly Hills, California

The Beverly Hills Sign at Beverly Gardens Park on July 30, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. RBL/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Tourist hotspot California takes another spot on the list, this time though not for its natural landscapes, but instead a sign located in Beverly Hills. Situated in Los Angeles County, the city popularly referenced by solely its zip code of 90210, features high-end shopping stores, and one of the top searched scenic spots, the Beverly Hills Sign.

8. The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania

FILE -- An undated photo of the Pine Creek Gorge in Pennsylvania. J. Irwin/ClassicStock/Getty Images

The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, also known as the Pine Creek Gorge, stretches about 47 miles in North Central Pennsylvania. The stunning canyon is surrounded by approximately 165,000 acres of the Tioga State Forest, and offers star gazing, fishing, hunting, and more, ccording to the Potter-Tioga Vistors Bureau.

7. Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Skybridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on April 21, 2020. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you want one of the best views of the Great Smoky Mountains, look no further than the Gatlinburg SkyBridge. According to Gatlinburg Skylift Park, the bridge is the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America, and is located 1,800 feet above sea level.

6. Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in Bryson City, North Carolina

The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad travels toward Fontana Lake in the Nantahala National Forest of western North Carolina. Undated photo. Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Travelers looking to get a front-row view of historical structures and picturesque landscapes will want to check out the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. With a train depot located in Bryson City, North Carolina, visitors can choose between either a steam-powered or diesel train. According to Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, the trains also host special events tailored for family fun.

5. Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona

The Colorado River wraps around Horseshoe Bend in the in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Arizona, on Feb. 11, 2017. RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images

Located in the city of Page, Arizona, Horseshoe Bend has become one of the most visited parts of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. According to the National Park Service, the Colorado River is responsible for creating the roughly 1,000-foot deep, 270-degree horseshoe-shaped bend in the park. Officials recommend people avoid hiking during the hottest part of the day.

4. Statue of Liberty View Point in New York City

May's full Moon, known as the Full Flower Moon, the last supermoon of the year, sets behind the Statue of Liberty on May 7, 2020 in New York City. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

It's no surprise that one of America's most recognized landmarks, the Statue of Liberty, is high on the list and is a must-see attraction for anyone visiting the Big Apple. A ferry service is available daily, except on Christmas Day, for those seeking a closer view of the monument.

3. Bellagio Fountain, Las Vegas, Nevada

The Las Vegas Strip lights up after sunset in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

It is no doubt that even those who have never visited the Las Vegas Strip are aware of the beautiful display of the Bellagio Fountain, often shown in movies and television. According to the Bellagio resort, the iconic machinery features more than 1,000 fountains and displays which span more than 1,000 feet, with water soaring high as 460 feet in the air.

2. Golden Gate View Point in Mill Valley, California

The sunset at an overlook beside the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Aug. 22, 2020. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It's no surprise that the Golden Gate Bridge is at No. 2 on the list. Each year, the bridge gets more than 10 million visitors looking for the best viewpoint for its iconic orange-colored 746-foot tall towers, according to Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

1. Dumbo — Manhattan Bridge View in Brooklyn, New York

People cross Washington Street in front of the iconic Brooklyn view of the Manhattan Bridge and Empire State Building from the neighborhood of Dumbo on Feb. 5, 2019 in New York City. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Located on Brooklyn's Washington Street, between Front and Water Streets, visitors will find the No. 1 searched scenic spot in the U.S., according to Google. The intersection features a stunning view of the Manhattan Bridge and the Empire State Building in the distant view. Visitors taking a trip to New York City will almost certainly find joy in seeing the beautiful view. However, visitors should be prepared for crowds.