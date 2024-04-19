Watch CBS News
Golden Gate Ferry suspends Sausalito service due to issues at pier

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

SAUSALITO – Service on the Golden Gate Ferry between San Francisco and Sausalito is being suspended Friday afternoon due to an issue at the Sausalito Ferry Landing.

The agency announced an issue involving the pier was found during a routine inspection and that ferry service is suspended until further notice. Additional details about the issue were not immediately available.

Officials said that ferry service will be provided via Golden Gate transit buses for the rest of Friday.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come. 

First published on April 19, 2024 / 4:49 PM PDT

