Golden Gate Cookie Factory in San Francisco celebrates sixty years of good fortunes

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A San Franicisco institution that has made the world lucky for decades is celebrating a milestone on Friday.

Sixty years ago, the Chan family came to the Bay Area and focused on creating fortunes. Those fortunes would soon be the heart of The Golden Gate Cookie Company and one cooke at at time their work has spread good luck around the world.

Owner Kevin Chan sees his business and the work he does as part survivor and part servant as he gets ready to mark six decades for their family business.

Chan watches his 73-year-old mother Nancy and says, of the upcoming sixtieth anniversary, "She's the one that makes the batter. We should honor her more. She doesn't have much time."

Other fortune cookie makers moved out of Chinatown to big factories selling to global restaurants. Many didn't make it. So, the Chan family made a choice: Keep it local.

"I wanted people to taste San Francisco and our American products made here," Chan says. "My point is the community and the people."

By the thousands daily, people from all over the world find Chan and the family cookie factory. KPIX 5 caught up with families from Spain, Poland and the Netherlands waiting for cookies fresh from the Chan family cookie press.

The cookies come out hot and by the thousands daily. Chan doesn't count the cookies, but the number made over the decades is in the tens of millions.

Chan says it's all about service, adding. "service is an attitude toward people and it makes them happy."

On Friday, the Chan family will be hosting the community outside The Golden Gate Cookie Factory for a major celebration. Their message to everyone is simple: Thank you.