Golden Gate Bridge officials approve plan to raise tolls for next 5 years amid $220M deficit

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden Gate Bridge officials announced Friday a plan to raise bridge tolls for the next five years starting this summer, as the agency faces a budget shortfall.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District voted on a plan that would raise tolls for most customers 50 cents per year over the next five years, starting on July 1.

Under the plan, the toll for two-axle vehicles with a Fastrak transponder will go up from $8.75 to $9.25 to cross the bridge in July. meanwhile pay-as-you-go customers will pay $9.50, up from $9.00, while invoice customers will pay $10.25, up from $9.75.

In July 2025, rates would increase to $9.75, $10.00 and $10.75 for Fastrak, pay-as-you-go and invoice customers, respectively.

By the end of the five years, the toll for a two-axle vehicle using Fastrak will be $11.25 under the plan, according to a staff report. Tolls for carpools and disabled customers (Fastrak only) will rise to $7.25 starting in July.

Officials approved the toll hike plan citing a $220 million five-year budget shortfall based on current transit service levels and ongoing costs to maintain and secure the bridge. The toll hikes are expected to raise $139 million over the next five years.

According to the bridge district, the majority of the district's revenue comes from bridge tolls and the district does not receive dedicated state or local tax revenues.

Tolls on other Bay Area bridges, which are owned by the state, are not being impacted.